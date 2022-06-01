RIDER: Prepare now for hurricane season

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A response center is urging members in the community to plan for hurricane season.

Resilience Infrastructure and Disaster Response Center at the FAMU-FSU College of Engineering is asking people to take the proper steps to prepare to ensure safety.

Waiting last minute to get ready is not an option if you stay ready.

The staff at RIDER created PIN3, plan, inventory, inspect and insure.

A tip sheet for the season.

Will Hill, Assistant Director at the FAMU-FSU College of engineering RIDER center says he's been through a few hurricanes and he's seen first-hand what's needed to be safe.

"Planning is the most important thing you could do because it is the thing that saves your life and it saves your families life it saves your pets life," Hill said.

According to RIDER planning will help you stay ahead and ensure your family neighbors and pets stay safe.