PREP, NOT PANIC: Lowndes County urges neighbors to prepare now for hurricane season

Hurricane season begins June 1st

Officials urge residents to check insurance policies and prep supplies

Watch the video to see how you can best prepare.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

June 1st kicks off hurricane season, but in Lowndes County, the message isn't panic—it's preparation.

Last year Hurricane Helene left more than 2,000 buildings heavily damaged and left thousands displaced. Meghan Barwick, Lowndes County's Public Information Officer, tells me the approach this year isn't about drastic changes, it's about reinforcing what we already know works. That means staying alert, having a plan, and making sure your insurance isn't just a piece of paper.

"So it's very important, now is the time to check your insurance policy. Not all insurance policies are the same for you and your home. Contact your agent and see what your policy reads and what it will cover and what it won't cover."

Lowndes County officials say the playbook hasn't changed, but residents should treat each storm like it's the one that will hit home. That's why the Red Cross is one of the most vital resources when it comes to disaster recovery—and the emotional toll.

"Getting that call and knowing that someone's whole life is just gone… It's devastating. But it makes us feel better knowing that we're going with tools, we're going with resources, and we're going to help."

Now’s the time to get ahead: Some of those steps include making sure your go-bag includes water, non-perishable food, cordless chargers for electronics, and cash, as well as prep for at least 3 days without power or water.

Now is the time for all of our residents to review their plans."

Because here in Valdosta, we know—the weather waits for no one. I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.

