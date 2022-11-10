Power outages in Big Bend, south Georgia

(WTXL) — Here are the latest power outage numbers affecting customers across Florida's Big Bend and south Georgia associated with Tropical Storm Nicole.

FLORIDA

City of Tallahassee: 968

Talquin Electric Cooperative (Gadsden County, Liberty County, parts of Leon and Wakulla counties): Gadsden 7

Duke Energy (Wakulla County):

Tri-county Electric Cooperative (Jefferson, Madison, Taylor counties) Taylor 198

Suwannee Valley Electric Cooperative (Hamilton, Lafayette, Suwannee, Columbia counties) Suwannee 651, Lafayette 64, Columbia 13

GEORGIA

Georgia Power:

Colquitt Electric Membership Cooperative (Berrien, Brooks, Lowndes, Cook, Colquitt counties): Colquitt 324, Lowndes 9

Grady EMC (Thomas, Grady, Brooks counties, most of Decatur County): Thomas County 7

City of Thomasville: 6

Slash Pine Electric Membership Cooperative (Clinch, Echols, Lanier counties, parts of Lowndes, Berrien counties):

Mitchell EMC (Miller, Mitchell, Baker counties, parts of Thomas county):