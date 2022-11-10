Power outages in Big Bend, south Georgia

(WTXL) — Here are the latest power outage numbers affecting customers across Florida's Big Bend and south Georgia associated with Tropical Storm Nicole.
FLORIDA
City of Tallahassee: 968
Talquin Electric Cooperative (Gadsden County, Liberty County, parts of Leon and Wakulla counties): Gadsden 7
Duke Energy (Wakulla County):
Tri-county Electric Cooperative (Jefferson, Madison, Taylor counties) Taylor 198
Suwannee Valley Electric Cooperative (Hamilton, Lafayette, Suwannee, Columbia counties) Suwannee 651, Lafayette 64, Columbia 13
GEORGIA
Georgia Power:
Colquitt Electric Membership Cooperative (Berrien, Brooks, Lowndes, Cook, Colquitt counties): Colquitt 324, Lowndes 9
Grady EMC (Thomas, Grady, Brooks counties, most of Decatur County): Thomas County 7
Slash Pine Electric Membership Cooperative (Clinch, Echols, Lanier counties, parts of Lowndes, Berrien counties):
Mitchell EMC (Miller, Mitchell, Baker counties, parts of Thomas county):