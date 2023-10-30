NEW VIDEO: Hurricane Idalia debris pile still burning in Jefferson County

MONTICELLO, Fla. (WTXL) — A hurricane debris pile in Jefferson County is still burning.

This is the scene at the Goldberg Collection Site.

Jefferson County Fire Rescue says the fire started with an ember from a nearby burn pit.

While a lot has burned already, we checked with Chief Derrick Burrus who says they've been able to keep the fire from spreading out of control.

"The only concern would be wind. That debris pile of ashes and wood continues to burn. We'll continue to manage it by pushing it together until it's gone," Burrus said.

The First to Know Weather team says there's an elevated fire risk in the Big Bend and South Georgia through Wednesday.