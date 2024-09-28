NEW INFORMATION: Solid waste collection schedule adjusted for Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The city of Tallahassee is adjusting trash collection schedules from Monday, September 30th, through Sunday October 6th.

This is to make up for suspension of services during Hurricane Helene.

Trash, yard debris, and recycling will be picked up two days later than scheduled. The curbside pickup schedule is as follows.



Thursday, Sept. 26, customers ► Monday, Sept. 30

Friday, Sept. 27, customers ► Tuesday, Oct. 1

Monday, Sept. 30, customers ► Wednesday, Oct. 2

Tuesday, Oct. 1, customers ► Thursday, Oct. 3

Wednesday, Oct. 2, customers ► Friday, Oct. 4

Thursday, Oct. 3, customers ► Saturday, Oct. 5

Friday, Oct. 4, customers ► Sunday, Oct. 6

The city reminds you that yard waste should be placed in biodegradable paper bags or boxes. Larger logs and limbs should be neatly stacked curbside.