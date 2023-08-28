Mandatory and voluntary evacuations issued for parts of the Tampa Bay area

As the Tampa Bay area prepares for impacts from Tropical Storm Idalia, counties across the area are issuing mandatory and voluntary evacuations.

Idalia is forecast to become a hurricane later on Monday and is expected to become a major Category 3 storm before it makes landfall.

Click here to find your evacuation zone.

Tropical Storm Idalia: Shelters opening ahead of storm impacts

HURRICANE RESOURCES

Citrus County

Link to evacuation zones for Citrus County

You must evacuate if you live in Evacuation Zone A, which includes all low-lying areas west of U.S. 19 and some additional areas east of U.S. 19.

Voluntary Evacuations have been issued for all other areas, especially those living in mobile homes, manufactured homes, and recreational vehicles throughout the county.

Hernando County

Link to evacuation zones for Hernando County

Voluntary Evacuations have been issued for all areas west of US 19, which includes evacuation zones A, B, and C beginning at 12 p.m. on Monday.

Mandatory evacuation orders have been announced beginning Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 7am.

All residents living in coastal and low-lying areas, as well as manufactured homes county-wide, are included. Residents are advised to seek safe shelter with family or friends who reside in a safe structure. If this is not a possibility, a public shelter will open at 12 p.m. on Monday, August 28.

Hillsborough County

Link to evacuation zones for Hillsborough County

Mandatory evacuation order is in place for Evacuation Zone A as well as those in mobile and manufactured homes and residents in low-lying areas prone to flooding. Evacuations begin at 2 p.m. Monday.

Manatee County

A mandatory evacuation order is in place for residents in Level A areas.

Voluntary evacuations are issued for residents in Level B areas.

Pasco County

Link to evacuation zones for Pasco County

You must evacuate if one or more of the following applies to you:



You live in Evacuation Zone A

You live in a manufactured home, mobile home or RV anywhere in Pasco

You live in a low-lying area or an area prone to flooding

You live in a structure that historically has experienced flooding during heavy rainfall

You’re in an area ordered evacuated by local authorities due to life-safety hazards

You should evacuate if one or more of the following applies to you:



You live in Evacuation Zones B or C

You’re registered with Pasco as a Special Needs Resident

You would be vulnerable in the event of a power loss

Find your evacuation zone here.

The county urges people to consider riding out the storm with family or friends. If that's not possible, you can go to a county shelter which will open on Tuesday, August 29 at 8 a.m.

The county will release a list of open shelters on Monday; you can find that list here when the information is released.

Pinellas County

Link to evacuation zones for Pinellas County

The county issued mandatory evacuations of Zone A and mobile home residents, including residential healthcare facilities, which will begin evacuating at 1 p.m. on Monday.

The county recommends anyone evacuating to go to a zone higher than Zone B in case conditions worsen.

Find your zone here.

Sarasota County

Sarasota County officials are calling for residents in Evacuation Zone A to evacuate, as well as residents in RVs, mobile homes, and the manufactured home community.

MacDill Air Force Base

A mandatory evacuation has been issued beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday for non-mission essential individuals and dependents.

Officials said this includes uniformed service members and their dependents and civilian employees and their dependents assigned to MacDill Air Force Base who live in Evacuation Zone A in Hillsborough, Sarasota, Manatee, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties only.