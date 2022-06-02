Leon County leaders unveil hurricane disaster survival guide

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — On the heels of the start of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, Leon County leaders held a media session at the Leon County Emergency Operations Center Wednesday.

Officials unveiled their 2022 Disaster Survival Guide.

"When it comes to preparedness, we would like our neighborhoods to work now before a storm forms that could threaten our area. To get all of the supplies that they will need, to have their plans, to know where they would go during a disaster so they could be better prepared to recover afterwards," Kevin Peters, Leon County Emergency Management Director said.

To view or download the 2022 disaster survival guide, you can visit HaveAHurricanePlan.com.