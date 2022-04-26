City of Tallahassee hosts workshops ahead of hurricane season

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We're 36 days away from Hurricane Season.

The city of Tallahassee says now is the time for you to prepare.

Tallahassee is hosting community workshops to help get you prepared.

The workshops will focus on how to be financially prepared and mapping out a family plan for evacuations if disaster strikes.

Organizers of the workshop say after being hit by Hermine, Irma and Michael, giving people the skills to get prepared is important.

The first meeting was Tuesday evening at Sue McCollum Community Center.

The next two are in May.

The final meeting is in June.