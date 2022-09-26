Watch Now
Hurricane Preparedness for Boat Owners

Now is the time to consider moving your vessel.
Posted at 1:42 AM, Sep 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-26 01:42:54-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission has published information to help boaters prepare for storms, and to help boaters in the aftermath of the storm. You can find that here:
Insurer BoatUS has compiled a playlist of videos to help with preparations.
The University of Florida has information on making a plan to move and store your boat during a storm. It notes that boats should be moved 48 to 72 hours before the storm is expected to hit.
After a disaster, you can report missing, damaged or found vessels.
