Hurricane Preparedness for Boat Owners

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission has published information to help boaters prepare for storms, and to help boaters in the aftermath of the storm. You can find that here:
Hurricane | FWC (myfwc.com)
Insurer BoatUS has compiled a playlist of videos to help with preparations.
Hurricanes | BoatUS
The University of Florida has information on making a plan to move and store your boat during a storm. It notes that boats should be moved 48 to 72 hours before the storm is expected to hit.
Is Your Boat Prepped for Hurricane Season? Five Ways to Get Ready - News (ufl.edu)
After a disaster, you can report missing, damaged or found vessels.
Missing, Damaged or Found Markers | FWC (myfwc.com)