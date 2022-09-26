Hurricane Preparedness for Boat Owners

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission has published information to help boaters prepare for storms, and to help boaters in the aftermath of the storm. You can find that here:

Hurricane | FWC (myfwc.com)

Insurer BoatUS has compiled a playlist of videos to help with preparations.

Hurricanes | BoatUS

The University of Florida has information on making a plan to move and store your boat during a storm. It notes that boats should be moved 48 to 72 hours before the storm is expected to hit.

Is Your Boat Prepped for Hurricane Season? Five Ways to Get Ready - News (ufl.edu)

After a disaster, you can report missing, damaged or found vessels.

Missing, Damaged or Found Markers | FWC (myfwc.com)