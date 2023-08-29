Hurricane Idalia: Real-time updates, impacts

Hurricane Idalia is forecast to bring life-threatening storm surge and hurricane conditions to the Gulf Coast of Florida late Tuesday and into early Wednesday.

We're bringing you the latest impacts on our state in real-time.

Tuesday

6:06 p.m.

Governor DeSantis said Uber announced it would be offering free rides up to $35 to evacuation shelters. Uber said for customers in the impacted areas to use the code Idalia Relief to get the free rides.

5:57 p.m.

Publix closed many of its stores in the area at 5 p.m. Tuesday. The stores are expected to reopen Wednesday pending local conditions. Publix provides this interactive map to check the status of stores near your home.

5:07 p.m.

Comcast has opened 141,000 public Xfinity WiFi hotspots in areas it serves across Florida in Hurricane Idalia’s potential path for anyone to use, including non-Xfinity customers, for free.

finder.wifi.xfinity.com

The Xfinity WiFi Hotspot network is now open in the Comcast service area along the west coast of Florida, starting from:



Lee County

Bay County

Duval and Nassau County,

Southeast Georgia in Glynn County

Hardee

Highlands

Hillsborough

Polk

Sarasota

5:00 p.m.

Link to National Hurricane Center's Potential Storm Surge Flooding Map as mentioned by Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips on air.

3:30 p.m.

Scripps News is live at a sandbag location in Gainesville.

Scripps News in Gainsville ahead of Hurricane Idalia

Reporter Jada Williams is live at Twin City mobile home park.

Jada Williams in Twin City mobile home park Tuesday

3:05 p.m.

Bayfront Health St. Petersburg will not allow visitors after 5 p.m. to assure public safety.

2:19 p.m.

Waste Management in Pinellas County will suspend collection services as of 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29, and stay suspended all day on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

2:17 p.m.

The Department of Children and Families will be releasing SNAP benefits early in response to Hurricane Idalia for those who would normally receive their September benefits between the 1st through 14th of the month.

The following counties will receive their benefits early: Alachua, Baker, Bay, Bradford, Calhoun, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, Collier, Columbia, DeSoto, Dixie, Duval, Flagler, Franklin, Gadsden, Gilchrist, Gulf, Hamilton, Hardee, Hernando, Hillsborough, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lake, Lee, Leon, Levy, Liberty, Madison, Manatee, Marion, Nassau, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns, Sumter, Suwannee, Taylor, Union, Volusia and Wakulla counties.

2:15 p.m.

The Hillsborough Transit Authority (HART) is ceasing all bus, van and streetcar service on Wednesday, Aug. 30, ahead of the storm.

2:09 p.m.

Pine Island in Hernando County is currently experiencing high tide, which resulted in a few inches of water running over portions of Pine Island Drive.

Hernando County Sheriff's Office

1:30 p.m.

Streets begin to flood in St. Petersburg.

12 p.m.

Officials in St. Pete Beach report water starting to rise over seawalls and some street flooding starting.

"We are expected to see 4-7 ft of storm surge on the barrier islands during Hurricane Idalia. The entire city is in the zone A evacuation zone, which is under mandatory evacuation. If you have not evacuated, please do so ASAP. The recommendation is to evacuate to zone C or higher," a press release said.