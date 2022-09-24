'Hurricane Hunters' provide vital data during hurricane season

(WTXL) — Some brave men and women fly into tropical weather systems.

They're called hurricane hunters.

They're from the 403rd Wing Air Force Reserve.

They posted this picture this morning before taking off to collect data in Tropical Depression 9.

You can actually track them as they fly through the storms.

They fly just 500 feet above the water to get weather readings as storms are just beginning.

They'll go all the way up to 10,000 feet in the biggest storms to get important data which they feed back to the National Hurricane Center.