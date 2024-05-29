How to take advantage of Florida’s disaster sales tax holidays for the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season

You can save money on storm prep supplies this summer.

The first of Florida’s two, 14-day Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holidays begins June 1.

Watch the video above to see how you can get ready now, and see the list of qualifying items in the news release below.

FDEM NEWS RELEASE:

The Florida Division of Emergency Management (Division) encourages Floridians to purchase disaster preparedness items during the first of Florida’s two, 14-day Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holidays beginning June 1 through June 14. A second two-week disaster sales tax holiday will take place August 24 through September 6.

“I want to thank the Governor and the Florida Legislature for continuously taking action to support Floridians and providing them with cost-effective ways to be prepared,” said Division Executive Director Kevin Guthrie. “I urge all residents to prioritize preparedness during these tax-free holidays and make any necessary updates to their disaster supply kit and plans.”

“Disaster can strike at any time. Hurricanes, tornadoes, floods and fires are frequent threats to people and property. The beginning of hurricane season is a good time for Floridians to gather supplies they would need to stay safe during and after a disaster,” said Jim Zingale, Executive Director of the Florida Department of Revenue. “I encourage consumers to learn about the 2024 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday at FloridaRevenue.com/DisasterPrep [lnks.gd] and save money on essentials to keep their families, homes and pets safe.”

House Bill 7073 was signed into law [lnks.gd] by Governor Ron DeSantis to provide much-needed financial relief for families to prepare for hurricane season, in addition to a number of other tax holidays. This year, Floridians are expected to save millions on vital disaster preparedness supplies such as pet supplies, tarps, batteries, generators and flashlights, which are all included in the list of items eligible to be purchased tax-free.

The 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1 and lasts until November 30. A full list of eligible tax-free items is available here [lnks.gd]. Floridians can find a full disaster supply kit checklist here [gcc02.safelinks.protection.outlook.com].

For weather updates and safety tips, follow the Division on Instagram [lnks.gd], Facebook [lnks.gd] and X [lnks.gd].