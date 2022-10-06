Florida to reimburse Indiana National Guard $130,000

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana National Guard says Florida will reimburse it about $130,000 after soldiers sent to Florida to help with Hurricane Ian relief were turned away. Ian made landfall Sep. 28.

The next day, Indiana sent more than a dozen soldiers, three flight crews and mechanics, along with two Black Hawk helicopters to help with logistics and rescue missions.

They made it as far as Alabama.

On Friday, the day after they left, the Indiana Guard says they were told to return home after “it was determined Florida National Guard assets were sufficient, and Indiana National Guard assists were no longer required.”