TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida A&M University announced Sunday evening that its Tallahassee and satellite campuses, except its college of law school in Orlando, will resume normal operations Monday.

Also opening Monday is FAMU’s COVID-19 Testing and Vaccination site located at 2507 Wahnish Way in Tallahassee.

According to the news release, because of the impact Hurricane Ian had on the Orlando area last week, the FAMU College of Law will resume normal operations, including classes Tuesday.