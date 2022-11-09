First to Know Weather Day designated for Thursday

(WTXL) — In anticipation of Tropical Storm Nicole impacting Florida's Big Bend and south Georgia, a First to Know Weather Day has been established for Thursday.

According to the National Weather Service in Tallahassee, all of the Big Bend counties along with Georgia's Grady, Thomas, Brooks, Lowndes, Lanier, Echols and Clinch counties are under a Tropical Storm Warning.

Big Bend counties Wakulla, southern Jefferson, Taylor, Dixie along the Gulf of Mexico are under a Storm Surge Warning.

As of 11:55 a.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service's National Hurricane Center reported Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall on Great Abaco Island in the northwestern Bahamas.

The storm is projected to make landfall in eastern Florida and cross the state towards the Big Bend region.

Wednesday afternoon, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in an executive order expanded additional state of emergency status for Alachua, Bradford, Dixie, Gilchrist, Hernando, Jefferson, Levy, Marion, Pinellas, Taylor and Wakulla counties.