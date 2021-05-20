First named storm of the season will likely develop this week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a non-tropical low pressure system in the Atlantic about 800 miles east of Bermuda. NHC says this system has a 90% chance to develop into a subtropical storm in the next 5 days, which would become our first named storm of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

The first name on the list this year is Ana.

If this becomes our first named storm before June 1st, it will be the seventh consecutive year with a named storm before the official start of Atlantic Hurricane Season.

The good news? Regardless of development, this disturbance will not get near the United States. It will linger over warmer waters near Bermuda for the next few days, before lifting NNE toward the end of the weekend into colder waters and eventually dissipating.

