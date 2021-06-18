First Gulf tropical system to soak the Southeast

The third tropical disturbance of the 2021 tropical storm season has the northern Gulf coast in its path.

The disturbance , called a "potential tropical cyclone," is a raggedly-formed area of moisture and broad circulation located about 450 miles south of the Louisiana coastline. The system is moving to the north at 9 mph with peak winds of 30 mph.

The system is not a tropical depression yet, as it lacks the proper low-pressure circulation and organization needed for the upgrade. But being a "potential tropical cyclone" means it is highly expected to become a depression or tropical storm in the near future.

Based on the Thursday night forecast, the disturbance will become a tropical storm later Friday as it approaches the central Gulf coast. However, its rain effects will be noticed far beyond its landfall point.

Widespread flood potential exists for sections of southeastern Louisiana, southern Mississippi and Alabama, and parts of the western Florida Panhandle late Friday through Saturday. Any high-end impacts will remain well west of the Big Bend and southwestern Georgia, although localized flooding and heavy rainfall is possible.

Most of our local area will receive at least 1-3" of rainfall over the next week with the bulk of those totals coming in this weekend through early next week. Locally higher totals are possible, especially further west toward the tri-state area. A slim chance for a spin-up tornado is possible for the tri-state and southwest Georgia.

The next name on the storm list this season is Claudette.

