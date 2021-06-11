First Alert Tropics Check: Gulf system possible next week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A tropical disturbance is forecast to begin taking shape next week near the Yucatan Peninsula and the lower Gulf coast of Mexico.

A source of abundant moisture persists along Central America, stretching from the Pacific Ocean east into the western Caribbean. While no organized low-pressure system is noted Friday, the entire region of moisture is forecast to drift generally to the north over the weekend.

While the waters in the Bay of Campeche (the southwestern Gulf of Mexico) are well in the 80s, the upper-level wind pattern is slightly active with a steady stream of air movement high in the atmosphere.

We are also monitoring the increasing levels of airborne dust originating from the African continent, expected to spread over the Gulf region next week.

The precise forecasting of movement and development are not reliable to make at this point. But, a steady trend of deep moisture gathering around a swirl of low pressure has been observed in forecast data.

The National Hurricane Center highlights the southwestern Gulf as an area with a low-end chance for a tropical cyclone to form within the next three to five days.

Higher coverage of rain is possible by the end of next week for states along the western and central Gulf of Mexico.

The First Alert Weather team will stay on top of pattern changes and adjustments in the days ahead to keep you aware and informed of any potential tropical lows in the Gulf of Mexico.

