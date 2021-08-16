Watch
Eighth tropical depression of season pops up near Bermuda

System forecast to stay away from U.S.
Posted at 11:22 PM, Aug 15, 2021
(WTXL) — An active August in the tropics; a disturbance near Bermuda has developed enough to become the season's latest tropical depression.

The system is located about 135 miles east-northeast of Bermuda and is moving south at 7 mph.

Its highest winds are estimated at 30 mph.

The depression is forecast to strengthen into Tropical Storm Henri (pronounced ahn-REE) within 24 hours. It's forecast to start a circular type of path, looping south, west, then north, in the National Hurricane Center outlook. It does not pose a landfall risk to the U.S. mainland through this week.

