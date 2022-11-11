Crews work to restore power in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Thursday, linemen started their day at 7 a.m. They work from location to location fixing power outages.

Though they aren't alone.

Emergency management activated their center earlier Thursday morning to watch the storm.

A total of 20 agencies from surrounding areas have come to lend a hand in the wake of Nicole.

"We came in at 7 in the morning because the storm wasn't supposed to hit us until later on today but now, we're getting busy," Chad Granger, a journeyman lineman said.

Granger encouraged anyone who may see an exposed electrical line to steer clear.

Linemen told ABC 27 Thursday the hardest part about working in the rain is everything becoming slippery, and it is hard to see.