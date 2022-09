TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The city of Tallahassee announced Sunday morning that it will provide sandbag locations in Leon County.

The city said in a social media post, to assist citizens in flood-prone areas, the city of Tallahassee will open sandbag locations at noon Sunday, Sept. 25.

Sandbag sites are the Mike Blankenship Skate Park (2909 Jackson Bluff Rd) & Northwood Centre (1940 N. Monroe).

Limit 25 bags per household. Bring shovel.

The city notes that sites are self-service.