City of Tallahassee hosting Hurricane Prep workshops

Hurricane season is June 1 through Nov. 30
Posted at 11:07 AM, May 26, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The city of Tallahassee is hosting a series of community workshops to help the community prepare for the upcoming 2022 Atlantic Hurricane season.

Hurricane season is June 1 through Nov. 30.

The workshops are held to help citizens have a coordinated response to a disaster and recovery.

Workshops will be held at the following times and locations in Tallahassee:

  • May 26, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. • Seminole Baptist Church
  • June 2, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. • St. Peters Anglican Church
  • June 9, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. • Jake Gaither Community Center

For more information on registration and to use virtual links, go to the city of Tallahassee website here.

