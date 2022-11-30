Atlantic hurricane season ends with average number of storms

MIAMI (AP) — The Atlantic hurricane season has ended with 14 named storms, but residents of Florida and Puerto Rico will continue to deal with damage caused by Hurricanes Ian, Nicole and Fiona.

Of the 2022 season’s named storms, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says eight became hurricanes, with winds of at least 74 mph, and two intensified to major hurricanes with winds reaching at least 111 mph.

Forecaster say an average hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to Nov. 30, has 14 named storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes.

This season was notable for a record-tying inactive August.