Watch Now
First To Know WeatherHurricane Center

Actions

Atlantic hurricane season ends with average number of storms

Tropical Weather
AP
This Satellite image provided by NASA on Sept. 26, 2022, shows Hurricane Ian pictured from the International Space Station just south of Cuba gaining strength and heading toward Florida. Hurricane Ian rapidly intensified off Florida's southwest coast Wednesday, Sept. 28, gaining top winds of 155 mph (250 kph), just shy of the most dangerous Category 5 status. (NASA via AP)
Tropical Weather
Posted at 5:50 PM, Nov 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-30 17:50:17-05

MIAMI (AP) — The Atlantic hurricane season has ended with 14 named storms, but residents of Florida and Puerto Rico will continue to deal with damage caused by Hurricanes Ian, Nicole and Fiona.

Of the 2022 season’s named storms, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says eight became hurricanes, with winds of at least 74 mph, and two intensified to major hurricanes with winds reaching at least 111 mph.

Forecaster say an average hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to Nov. 30, has 14 named storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes.

This season was notable for a record-tying inactive August.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.