Atlantic disturbance to become tropical depression this week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A vigorous tropical system has higher chances to become a tropical depression within the next day or two as it pushes quickly to the west.

The disturbance is labeled a "potential tropical cyclone" by the National Hurricane Center, meaning it is expected to develop into a tropical depression relatively soon. As such, the NHC is releasing official forecast tracks and tropical storm advisories in the Lesser Antilles because of its high likelihood to strengthen.

The system is about 1,200 miles from the Windward Islands, moving west-northwest swiftly at 21 mph. It has peak wind speeds of 35 mph.

Based on the NHC forecast, the fast movement to the west-northwest is expected to be steady for the next few days. Its motion may inhibit or delay more-aggressive intensification efforts.

A long-range outlook is naturally prone to significant adjustments as new forecast data is analyzed.

The next name to be used this season is Elsa.