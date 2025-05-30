211 Big Bend can help neighbors before and after the storm

Crisis hotlines can help people navigate emotional and psychological issues arising from approaching hurricanes, as well as the aftermath.

211 Big Bend is one of those ready to take your call.

Watch the video to hear from a mental health expert about how to prepare psychologically ahead of a hurricane

Hurricane season officially gets underway this sunday.

While we often see the damage left behind by major storms here in the Big Bend, we often don't see the internal struggles many go through before, during and after the storm.

I'm looking into one resource that can help, and what you can do ahead of the storm to reduce your stress.

When dealing with natural disasters, we see the aftermath and we see the damage.

But there are also neighbors dealing with things we can't see like their mental health.

"Individuals who have mental health issues we see an increase in those fears leading to anxiety, depression, and if they're impacted either directly or indirectly we're gonna see then even possibly post-traumatic stress disorder."

Dr. Deanna Burney has been a licensed psychologist for over 30 years, and she's a professor at Florida A&M University.

She tells me how hurricane season can be added pressure to those already struggling with their mental health.

We're projected to have about 17 or 19 named storms, all right? And so that number of storms and the increase of people hearing that is going to begin to increase fears.

According to the CDC, a disaster or tragedy often brings out strong emotions such as anxiety, worry, and anger.

And people may want help in dealing with their feelings. They encourage reaching out to 24/7 disaster helplines. That's where 211 Big Bend comes in.

"Everybody from Leon County, Tallahassee, and emergency management refer citizens to call us because we have the most up-to-date evacuation routes. We know where the shelters are."

Kay Ignacio is interim CEO at 211.Big Bend, and she says their mission during hurricane season is preparing neighbors.

"Mentally, yes, um, they can try to be the most prepared they can be. I think that is really the most important, they need to make sure they have their bucket ready. -- doctor -- brandy can also agree."

She says neighbors dealing with mental health shouldn't focus on things they can't control. The best plan is to focus on self-health. "What I hope for individuals who are going through the storm, whether you have a mental health disorder or not, is to remember that life is more than raiment. We can always rebuild things, but you cannot rebuild life."

For our Georgia neighbors, the number for the Georgia Collaberative Crisis Hotline is (800) 715-4225. Georgians can also call or text the Georgia Suicide & Crisis Hotlines at (800) 784-2433