Hot weather with sunny skies continues into Sunday with no chance of rain

Abundant sunshine and hot temperatures have made for a toasty start to the weekend that will continue throughout the weekend. Temperature readings have been as high as 97 degrees in Tallahassee this afternoon, close to the June 8th record high of 99 degrees set back in 1948. A clear sunset will allow temperatures to fall into the 80s later this evening before falling into the 70s after midnight. Lows bottom out in the lower 70s just after sunrise tomorrow morning.

Sunday sets up likely the hottest day of the year across much of the Big Bend and South Georgia as a high pressure system continues to bring clear skies and sinking air that compresses and heats near the surface. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s with little to no cloud cover across the region throughout the day.

Monday brings in a few more clouds with an isolated shower or storm possible later in the afternoon. Some more humidity enters the region during the week along with scattered storm chances by Wednesday. There is the chance for some steadier rain later in the week, so stay tuned for updates here at ABC 27 First To Know Weather!