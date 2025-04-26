Hot end to weekend begins a stretch of afternoon pop-up showers and storms

Partly cloudy skies with hot and humid air have made for a summer-like Saturday across the Big Bend and South Georgia, with highs soaring into the upper 80s and low 90s. Rain has stayed away for most of the region, with no precipitation expected throughout the overnight hours into Sunday morning. Overnight, some passing clouds will come along with temperatures slowly falling through the 70s, reaching the upper 60s for lows by sunrise Sunday morning.

Sunday will start off with lots of sunshine, with patchy areas of fog possible during the early morning hours. Temperatures warm quickly through the 70s and into the 80s after 10 am, with mostly sunny skies and humidity making it feel hot and muggy outside. Scattered pop-up storms are possible in our southern Georgia counties over the course of the afternoon, with more spotty coverage in the Big Bend. A brief shower or storm cannot be ruled out Sunday, but severe weather is not expected.

ABC 27 First To Know Weather

Highs reach the 90s for most of the area Sunday afternoon, with areas seeing a lack in shower activity nearing the mid 90s. Tallahassee's record daily high for April 26th was 95° set back in 1942, so it cannot be ruled out that we tie or break this record high!

90s continue in the forecast into Monday with the potential for pop-up afternoon thunderstorms lasting through midweek. Overnight lows remain in the 60s all week long as it remains hot and humid across the Big Bend and South Georgia.

