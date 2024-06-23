Hot and humid weather continues Monday with the chance for an afternoon storm

Parts of the region saw temperatures reach the triple digits this afternoon, including Tallahassee. Some pop-up storms have cooled off localized areas this evening, with scattered storm coverage across the Big Bend. South Georgia has remained a little bit drier, but temperatures remain in the 90s across most of the region a few hours before sunset. In the hours after sunset, clear skies should be expected overhead as temperatures fall through the 80s and bottom out in the mid to upper 70s around sunrise tomorrow morning.

Monday will start off with more clouds than sun for most of the area, but will quickly turn mostly sunny by 9 am with temperatures rising through the 80s. Skies stay mostly sunny through the early part of the afternoon, when a line of storms moves into the area from the north. This will help to keep most of the area from reaching the 100 degree mark, but highs will still top out in the mid to upper 90s. Heat indices will be in the triple digits, so it is important to take breaks if spending long periods outdoors and keep hydrated.

Tuesday will feature hot temperatures with scattered storms, with highs approaching the triple digits once again. Wednesday brings the greatest chance of rain this week with widely scattered showers and storms, with scattered storms and increased cloud cover expected on Thursday. Storm coverage remains scattered each afternoon through the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 90s throughout the week. Overnight lows stay warm in the mid to upper 70s with a good amount of humidity. It is June after all!