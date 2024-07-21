Hit-or-miss storms with periods of sunshine continue each day this week

A few rounds of showers and storms moved through the area this afternoon with the sun shining in between. Showers have become more isolated in nature as the afternoon has progressed, so while a few showers are possible throughout the rest of the evening, drier periods will become more common. Temperatures this afternoon ave fallen into the 80s for most of the area, although it is still muggy out there.

Overnight, leftover showers will fizzle out and some periods of clear skies will be seen overhead as some drier air works its way into the region. Lows will dip into the mid 70s around sunrise tomorrow morning.

Monday will start off with mostly sunny skies and low rain chances until late morning. This will help give a kick-start to temperatures, which will rise into the upper 80s by midday. Isolated showers and storms beginning around noon, becoming more widespread around 2pm. Throughout the afternoon storms will be hit or miss, meaning not everyone will see rain, but for those that do, rainfall will be brief but heavy.

Throughout the week hit-or-miss storms remain in the forecast with more sunshine expected on Monday and Tuesday than the rest of the week. While everyone will see some sunshine on Wednesday and Thursday, more clouds cover will be seen mid-week with widely scattered storms in the forecast. Highs this week remain in the low to mid 90s with lows in the mid 70s.