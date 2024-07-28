Hit or miss storms expected Monday becoming more common in the afternoon

South Georgia has stayed dry for most of the day with scattered storms for much of the afternoon in the Big Bend. This has allowed highs to reach the 90 degree mark across most of South Georgia with temperatures a little cooler in the Big Bend. Hit or miss showers and storms will continue over the next few hours, starting to dissipate after sunset and skies clearing after midnight. Even South Georgia may get in on a few pop-up storms this evening. Lows dip into the mid 70s tomorrow morning with clear periods.

Monday will start with mostly sunny skies across much of the area with a few clouds passing from time to time. An isolated shower or storm can't be ruled out after 9 or 10 am, but the bulk of the storm coverage will hold off until the afternoon. Scattered PM storms will come along with bursts of heavy rain, but periods of sun will be seen in between the rain. If you keep a close eye on the radar tomorrow afternoon, you will be able to go forward with brief and flexible outdoor plans. Highs reach the low 90s early to mid afternoon after rising through the 80s during the morning hours.

The rest of the week features typical summertime pop-up storms between periods of sunshine. Wednesday looks to have a little bit more prolonged cloud cover than the rest of the week, but rain chances remain highest in the early part of the week before returning to 50/50 probabilities through the weekend. Highs reach the low to mid 90s with lows in the mid 70s throughout the week.