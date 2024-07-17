Hit or miss storms expected as soon as late morning, lasting throughout the day

The radar remains dry early this Wednesday morning, however by 10/11 am, scattered storms will begin to pop up across parts of the Big Bend and eventually Southern Georgia. This early storm activity will help to keep some neighborhoods cooler today, but afternoon highs are still expected to reach the low to mid 90s across a good chunk of the area. Scattered storms will continue across the area through around the sunset time frame.

Overnight, skies will clear with rain showers ending before midnight. Lows will dip into the mid 70s by the early morning hours of tomorrow.

The rest of the week keeps stormy afternoons in the forecast. Increased moisture across the region is providing more fuel for afternoon storms, along with a strong sun angle heating the region each day. While most storms will remain below severe limits, damaging wind gusts are possible in a select few, but heavy downpours will be the biggest impact for most over the course of the next week. Highs in the low to mid 90s should be expected as we head through the end of the week into the weekend.