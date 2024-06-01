Hit-or-miss showers are expected Sunday afternoon with mostly cloudy skies

Some variation in the weather has existed today across the region. Areas Tallahassee up towards Moultrie west have seen some more cloud cover this afternoon with some light showers in parts of Gadsden county stretching down towards coastal parts of Franklin and Wakulla counties. However, the Suwannee River Valley has remained partly cloudy and dry with ample periods of sunshine throughout the day. This difference in cloud coverage has caused temperatures west of Tallahassee to remain around the mid 70s while temperatures have soared as high as the upper 80s near Live Oak and Valdosta. As the sun sets, temperatures will even out across the area falling through the 70s with lows in the upper 60s near sunrise tomorrow. Some more clouds filter into the area overnight before a mostly cloudy start tomorrow.

Sunday starts with the sun peaking out from behind a layer of clouds from time to time before scattered showers and storms work their way into the forecast during the early to mid afternoon hours. While not a washout, periods of rain throughout the day on Sunday will be enough to bring activities indoors from time to time for a fair chunk of the area. While not everyone will see rain Sunday, it will be important to check the radar throughout the afternoon to see if pop up showers approach your neighborhood. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s, but fall shy of the 90s for much of the area.

Monday will start with partly cloudy skies that last through much of the week, as isolated storm chances continue in the forecast. Lows in the 70s and highs in the low to mid 90s will be commonplace throughout the week, with brief pop-up storms possible each afternoon. Early signs are that more sun can be expected towards the end of the week, but we still cannot shake those summertime pop-up storm chances.