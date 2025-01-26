Highs in the 60s Monday with mostly cloudy skies and an isolated shower possible

Temperatures made it into the low to mid 60s this afternoon across the Big Bend and South Georgia with mostly sunny skies. Calm winds have made for a very comfortable and nice day to get outdoors and enjoy the last day of the weekend. Overnight, temperatures will quickly fall into the 40s by 9pm with lows reaching the lower 40s around sunrise Monday morning. Mostly clear skies will make way for more clouds filtering into the area after 2am.

Monday morning will start off with more clouds than sun as temperatures gradually warm through the 40s and into the mid to upper 50s by noon. An isolated shower cannot be ruled out, most possible around midday, but showers associated with a cold front to our north will be dissipating as they approach out area. Temperatures reach the mid 60s for highs Monday afternoon as skies remain mostly cloudy.

Tuesday through Friday features highs nearing and reaching the 70s with overnight lows gradually warming over the course of the week. Skies remain dry with mostly sunny skies, making for calm and pleasant weather for much of the week. By Saturday, highs in the mid 70s with lows in the mid 50s come along with scattered storms as a frontal system approaches the area. Temperatures remain above average through the weekend.