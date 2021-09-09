Watch
Heavy rain creates flooding risk in Leon County

Intense rain caused by Tropical Storm Mindy
Posted at 12:57 AM, Sep 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-09 01:13:45-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Heavy rain rotating around the edge of the circulation of Tropical Storm Mindy is causing higher concerns for flash flooding in the Tallahassee metro area.

A Flash Flood Warning includes most of Leon County and a sliver of eastern Gadsden County, in effect until 2:30 a.m.

Radar estimates place a zone of 2" to 3" rain totals in the Blountstown Highway region near Lake Talquin between midnight and 1 a.m. This band of intense rain will move over Tallahasssee city limits and suburbs during the duration of the flash flood warning.

Flooding can quickly develop in areas of poor drainage, small streams, low-lying areas, and on some streets and roadways. Nighttime flooding is particularly hazardous.

Call local law enforcement agencies to report any occurrences of flooding in your area.

