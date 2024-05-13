Heavy rain and severe weather are possible this afternoon and tomorrow

After calm and comfortable weather this weekend, storms return to the forecast this afternoon. A mostly overcast morning with temperatures rising through the 70s will make way for a line of storms moving through the area during the afternoon hours. Heavy rain will be the biggest threat with upwards of 3-6 inches of rain falling over the region. Some storms this afternoon may reach severe limits, especially from areas Tallahassee and Thomasville west.

The first round of storms will move through the area between noon and 9pm today, with a second round of storms overnight midnight tonight through 8am tomorrow. Damaging winds will be the biggest threat, but a tornado cannot be ruled out, so make sure to have multiple ways to receive alerts over the next 36 hours. Even without the severe weather risk, flooding is possible with a Flood Watch in effect through 8pm Tuesday with widespread heavy rain expected at times throughout the day today and tomorrow.

By Wednesday storms move out, and mostly sunny skies take over through Thursday. This will bring another break in active weather as highs return to the 90s. Friday features the chance at an isolated storm before scattered storms are possible Saturday. These look to be typical afternoon thunderstorms for this time of year, but severe weather cannot be ruled out.