Heavy rain and gusty winds will come along with a low pressure system this weekend

The week is ending on a calm note with increasing cloud cover and mild temperatures across the region. Temperatures are in the mid 60s and will only fall into the low 50s overnight as more clouds continue to build. Winds are breezy out of the northeast this evening, and will gust upwards of 15-20 miles per hour throughout the overnight hours.

Tomorrow will begin with overcast skies that will persist throughout the day. Temperatures will rise into the 60s by noon time as a low pressure that will dictate this weekend's weather moves into the region from the southwest. This will bring showers into the region after noon, increasing in coverage throughout the evening hours.

The heaviest rain will move into the region after midnight tomorrow night and last through sunrise Sunday morning. Total rainfall accumulations will amount to a widespread 2-4 inches of rain throughout the region, with localized areas of 4-6"+. Flood watches will likely be issued as the storm nears closer, serving as a reminder to turn around, don't drown if you encounter flooded roadways.

Wind will also pick up in intensity Saturday evening, with the strongest wind gusts overnight Saturday into Sunday. In the early morning hours of Sunday, winds will gust upwards of 40 miles per hour inland, with coastal areas seeing wind gusts even higher. This has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a wind advisory for coastal Franklin county.

Severe weather will remain in central and southern portions of the Florida Peninsula, on the south side of the low pressure system. The low's track to our southeast will also keep coastal flooding worries away from most of the Big Bend, although coastal flooding is still possible in parts of the Nature Coast including Taylor County.

The low pulls away Sunday morning, taking the rain and wind impacts with it. This will make for improving conditions throughout the day on Sunday. Stay tuned here at First To Know Weather and we will continue to update you with the latest on this weekend's storm!