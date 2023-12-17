Heavy rain and gusty winds impact the region overnight with flood and wind alerts in effect

ENTER DATELINE — Light rain has begun moving through the region with steadier rain falling in the Suwannee River Valley. Winds have been light so far this afternoon, but expect them to pick up during the overnight hours as the low pressure system in the Gulf of Mexico draws closer.

A wind advisory has been issued for eastern portions of the Big Bend and our southern Georgia counties with the expectation of winds sustained at 15-25 mph during the overnight hours with gusts as high as 30-40 mph. This will bring the possibility of isolated power outages early tomorrow morning.

A Flood Watch is also in effect for eastern portions of the Big Bend and southern Georgia, with rain totals expected around 2-4 inches with localized areas of 4-6+ inches. Remember to turn around, don't drown if you encounter flooded roadways.

Timing out the rain, widespread heavy rain will be spread across the region by 11pm this evening, especially in eastern portions of the viewing area. Heavy rain will remain widespread through 3-4am tomorrow morning, before the center of the low makes its closest approach around sunrise and conditions begin to dry out from there on.

Winds will be gusting from the northeast around 20-25mph through midnight tonight, before parts of the Suwannee River Valley begin gusting upwards of 30-40mph after midnight. Winds will begin to shift from a northeast direction to a northwest direction during the overnight hours, with winds beginning to die down after sunrise tomorrow morning.

Lows tonight will only dip into the mid to upper 50s with increased humidity along with rainy conditions. Tomorrow will begin with leftover showers across the region with continuously improving conditions throughout the day. By the afternoon hours, skies will still be mostly cloudy, but temperatures will have warmed into the low 60s.

Much drier and clearer weather is on the way for the start of the workweek, with mostly sunny skies Monday and Tuesday as daytime highs reach the upper 50s and low 60s while overnight lows dip into the 30s.