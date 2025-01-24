Gradual warming this weekend as the stretch of nights below freezing ends Sunday

Temperatures reaching the 50s Friday afternoon have brought slightly milder air into the region as sun has shined bright for much of the day. Skies remain clear this evening as temperatures fall through the 40s and into the 30s, reaching below the freezing mark after 10pm. A few more clouds filter overhead after midnight, but light winds allow temperatures to drop into the 20s with lows bottoming out in the low to mid 20s early Saturday morning.

Saturday remains sunny with blue sky and calm winds as temperatures warm through the 30s and 40s over the course of the morning. Rain and most clouds stay away as temperatures reach the 50s for highs by mid-afternoon. Temperatures fall back into the 30s Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Warmer weather arrives as temperatures return to average Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 60s and lows around the 40 degree mark. Temperatures soar above average by Wednesday as highs reach the 70s and lows near the 50 degree mark. An isolated shower cannot be ruled out the middle to end of next week, but skies stay mostly dry over the next 7 days. Warmer weather is on the horizon!