Getting frigid on Monday night, quiet and dry for Tuesday

MIDWAY, Fla. (WTXL) — Grab the layers now because temperatures are going to tumble quickly on Monday night! Under clear skies, low temperatures will drop to the low 30's by Tuesday morning! Factoring in a light northerly breeze, wind chill values might be in the upper 20's! Winter jackets are certainly a must Tuesday morning. By the afternoon, high temperatures should be near 60 degrees with a mixture of sunshine and clouds. Wednesday will bring a bit more cloud cover and high temperatures recovering to the mid 60's.

The next chance for some showers will arrive on Thursday. Those should wrap-up by Friday morning with cooler temperatures settling in temporarily into the early part of the weekend. Saturday looks comfortable and dry. However, Sunday and Monday may bring another round of showers with temperatures in the 70's.

