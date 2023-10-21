FSU Homecoming weather to stay sunny , warm ahead of game against Duke

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A beautiful Saturday is in store making for some great weather to enjoy FSU Homecoming festivities! Saturday will start off on the chilly side with temperatures in the 50s and 60s throughout the region, but temperatures will quickly warm into the 70s by 11am. Sunny skies will dominate the forecast Saturday morning and into the afternoon, where high temperatures will reach the lower 80s by 3pm. Humidity will remain relatively low, making a dry and comfortable feel to the air. This will make for perfect weather to enjoy tailgating activities!

By game time at 7:30 pm, temperatures will have fallen into the mid 70s, and temperatures will slowly cool through the upper 60s by halftime and mid 60s by the 4th quarter. Skies will be mostly clear to start the game with a couple more clouds filtering into the area by the end of the game. A light breeze around 5 miles per hour will come out of the west-southwest, but it will not be significant enough to have an impact on the game. On your way home around midnight, you may want to wear a light jacket with temperatures nearing the upper 50s and cooling throughout the overnight hours.