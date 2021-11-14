Frosty start followed by a cool & sunny afternoon

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It's a frosty start in spots across the region with temperatures starting out in the 30s. Don't expect a major warm-up this afternoon. However, if you're looking for warmer temperatures, it's in the forecast.

Here's what you can expect:

Sunday

Hi: 65°

Break out the heavy jackets! It'll be a chilly and frosty start to the second half of the weekend. Jackets become optional during the afternoon with the thermometer climbing into the mid 60s. Expect plenty of blue skies and a calm breeze.

Monday

Hi: 70°

Low: 42°

It'll be a chilly walk to the bus stop. On the bright side, everyone will see plenty of sun and blue skies. Expect a mild afternoon with temperatures around 70°.

Tuesday

Hi: 74°

Low: 39°

Break out the heavy jackets once again. Temperatures dip back into the upper 30s for the morning drive. You'll be able to shake the coats off during the afternoon as temperatures climb into the low to mid 70s.

Much of the week will feature dry and sunny conditions. A cold front moving in from the west will bring us a chance for a shower or two toward the end of the week.

