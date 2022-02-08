Frosty cold through Wednesday morning, slight warm-up to finish week

MIDWAY, Fla. (WTXL) — Get ready for bitter cold temperatures on Tuesday night! After clouds clear up, low temperatures will drop to the low 30's by Wednesday morning. Expect patchy frost to form on cars and colder surfaces! Bundle up, stay warm, and give yourself some extra time to warm-up those vehicles.

Luckily, Wednesday through Friday will feature plenty of sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures climbing through the 60's each afternoon! However, nights and mornings will stay bitter cold in the 30's so keep the jackets handy.

Saturday looks like the better of the two weekend days with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60's and staying mostly dry. Showers may arrive Sunday, followed by colder temperatures again as we close out the weekend and head into early next work week. A chilly Valentine's Day on Monday may cause for more cuddling so make sure you're prepared.