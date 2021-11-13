Frost Advisory in place for portions of Big Bend, South Georgia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Bring in the plants before you go to bed Saturday night.

The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory in place for western portions of the Big Bend and South Georgia for early Sunday morning. A cold front will sweep through the area Saturday ushering in cooler air. Clear skies will help temperatures dip into the mid 30s in some spots and allow frost to develop.

Counties in a Front Advisory include Liberty, Jackson, Gadsden, Seminole, Miller, Decatur, Grady, Brooks, Thomas, Mitchell and Baker County.

Here's what you can expect for the weekend:

Saturday

Take it easy on the roads if you're east of Tallahassee. There is a dense fog advisory in place for areas in the Suwannee River Valley until 9:00 a.m. Much of the area is waking up to cool and clear conditions. The afternoon offers up blue skies for everyone and a cool breeze out of the northwest. Daytime temperatures will make it close to 70°.

Sunday

Break out the heavy jackets! It'll be a chilly and frosty start to the second half of the weekend. Jackets become optional during the afternoon with the thermometer climbing into the mid 60s. Expect plenty of blue skies.

Start of the week:

The sunglasses will come in handy. The work week begins beautiful and dry with chilly mornings and cool afternoons. Temperatures rebound back into the 70s by midweek. The next time showers will be back on our doorstep will be the end of the week.

