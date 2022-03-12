Frigid temperatures through Sunday morning, storms return Tuesday

MIDWAY, Fla. (WTXL) — Extremely cold temperatures are going to settle in on Saturday night. A Freeze Warning is in effect from 10:00 PM through 10:00 AM Sunday morning. Be sure to protect yourself, pets, plants, and check on your neighbors. Strong winds should calm down during the overnight hours under clear skies. Low temperatures will plummet to the mid to upper 20's. Wind chill values could be in the low 20's during the morning hours. Bundle up and stay warm! Also, Daylight Saving Time begins at 2:00 AM on Sunday.

The rest of Sunday will be pleasantly sunny, but chilly, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50's.

This upcoming workweek will bring a slight warm-up with high temperatures in the 70's.

Showers and storms are expected again on Tuesday. Another round of showers also looks promising on Friday.