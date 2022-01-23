Frigid Sunday night leads to a beautiful Monday

MIDWAY, Fla. (WTXL) — Clear skies and bitterly cold temperatures are on the way Sunday night! Stay warm and bundle up Monday morning because low temperatures will fall to the upper 20's to low 30's. Monday will be dry with a mixture of sunshine and clouds, plus temperatures will be a littler warmer in the upper 50's!

Tuesday brings a chilly rain that will last much of the day. Grab the umbrellas and keep them handy on Tuesday! High temperatures will only make it to the low to mid 50's during the afternoon.

Wednesday and Thursday will be mainly dry and on the cool side. There will be plenty of sunshine to go around too! High temperatures will generally remain in the mid to upper 50's!

The next chance for rain arrives on Friday followed by sharply colder temperatures next weekend.