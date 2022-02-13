Frigid on Sunday night, warming up this week

MIDWAY, Fla. (WTXL) — Breezy conditions will continue on Sunday evening with clear skies. Bitterly cold temperatures are making a comeback too; low temperatures will drop to the upper 20's to low 30's! Bundle up, stay warm, and give yourself extra time to defrost those cars in the morning.

Monday will feature bright sunshine and cool, high temperatures in the low 60's. Another frigid and frosty night will unfold with low temperatures sinking to the low 30's by Tuesday morning.

More sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures are on the way Tuesday. High temperatures will be in the upper 60's!

A big warm-up is in store for Wednesday and Thursday! High temperatures will climb through the mid 70's! Showers and a few storms look promising late Thursday and Friday. Colder air will filter back in next weekend with showers possibly lingering into Saturday.