Friday morning First to Know Tropics Check (11/4/22)

A weak area of non-tropical low pressure located southeast of Bermuda has a low chance for development (10%) over the next five days because it is expected to merge with a broader area of low pressure set to develop near the Bahamas this weekend. This broader, disorganized area has a 30% chance for tropical or subtropical formation over the next five days as it drifts northwestward or westward over the southwestern Atlantic Ocean. Despite its ability to strengthen, it will likely move closer to the Florida peninsula. Therefore, increased rain chances are likely across the Florida peninsula, with breezy conditions likely to occur along the eastern coast of Florida. The timing of that looks to be around the middle of next week through early next weekend. No major impacts are anticipated at this point, but the First to Know Weather Team will watch the progression of this system for the latest updates.

In other news, Lisa is now a tropical depression and will move to the southwestern Gulf of Mexico this weekend. This will have no impact on our local weather.