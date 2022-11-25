Watch Now
Friday morning First to Know Tropics Check (11/25/22)

Posted at 2:21 AM, Nov 25, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The tropics are forecast to remain quiet across the Atlantic basin over the next week with no new tropical developments expected. This is also reflected in the latest National Hurricane Center outlook. The final day of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season is rapidly approaching on November 30th!

