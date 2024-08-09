Friday morning First To Know Tropics check (08/09/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL — Now that Debby has dissipated, we are already shifting our attention to a new area of potential development in the tropics.

Odds are up over the next 7 days that a system approaching the Caribbean will have a 50% chance for development. Any development will not occur until after the weekend and during next week.

Current model guidance develops this storm somewhere near the Greater Antilles, with most models curving the system northwards out to sea or along the east coast next weekend. However, that is very far out and model guidance can and will change before then.

If this system develops, it will be the fifth storm of the season and get the name Ernesto.

We just kicked off the peak 3 months of hurricane season, so its important to not let our guard down when it comes to storms. There is an unusual level of confidence in an extremely active remainder of the season, so these areas to watch will become more frequent over the next few weeks.

That being said, just because there is a system to watch in the Atlantic doesn't mean it will impact our area. It's a big ocean, many different places for them to go.

We'll keep watching this one for you here at ABC 27 First To Know Weather.