Friday morning First to Know Tropics Check (07/29/22)

Posted at 5:17 AM, Jul 29, 2022
The Atlantic basin is projected to remain quiet over the next week. There are no tropical formations expected due to several limiting atmospheric factors, one of them being Saharan dust. A large plume of dust in the open Atlantic Ocean is helping destroy any new storm organization throughout the early part of August.

A small portion of that dust may be able to reach our local skies through this weekend. That dryness associated with the dust particles in the upper levels of the atmosphere can contribute to slightly lower rain chances this weekend across the Big Bend and South Georgia. It may also create somewhat hazier skies and possibly more vibrant sunrises and sunsets.

